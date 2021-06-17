Professor Discusses Cedar, Knox County German Immigrants

ST. JAMES, Neb. — Even though the cost of a trip across the ocean amounted to two years’ wages for the common laborer in Germany, the Nebraska Homestead of 1862 was a strong drawing card for immigrants from Northern Europe hoping to leave the Old Country to settle in a new country across the ocean.
Professor Dennis Schulte, a biological engineer, recently retired from the University of Nebraska at Lincoln, traveled back home to his roots in Northeast Nebraska to make a presentation about German immigrants at the St. James Marketplace recently.
Schulte has spent countless hours researching immigration patterns of several Nebraska families in the Cedar County and Knox County area and offered a power point about the why and where of these families’ journeys.
Several reasons were the basis for German migration overseas. Top of the list was the desire for a better life. An economic depression made life a challenge in the 1850s and the cultural structure forced many families to look for jobs where there were none.
America became a tempting opportunity and one of those dangling carrots was the Homestead Act which offered 160 acres of Nebraska prairie for anyone interested in working hard. A few families ventured across the water on a six-week boat ride and, finding vast open prairies, sent letters back home about the land of opportunity, enticing relatives to join them. Many shipping companies offered train tickets to a second destination after landing in America as part of the passage tickets.
The Germans were tired of military service for a country who seemed to fight endless wars. It also seemed their lives were controlled by many local rulers including church officials.
For some crossing the ocean did not seem as big a challenge, and soon Cedar County and Knox County expanded with not only Germans but Swedes and Norwegians as well. They settled in small communities, dotting the countryside, only a few miles apart much like life was in the Old Country. They watched their families grow, built churches and schools, and became profitable.
Schulte talked about his personal project which documents villages in Germany from where Nebraska families originated. During his research he has discovered sometimes friends from neighboring villages traveled across the ocean and homesteaded land next to each other. Today, many times these farms are still farmed by family members.
Family names were changed during the overseas boat ride. Many were fearful of the forced military service they were dodging so when stepping on the dock, they became a ‘new’ man with a new name. Some names changed because of the German spelling and became more ‘American.’ He noted several German customs followed the new settlers like the Schuetzenfest celebration, a shooting competition, held periodically in his native town of Bow Valley.
In the early years, Germans in Cedar County were not a large percentage but as the years have passed, and families have grown, a recent survey shows Cedar County has a 59 percent German heritage. Only one other county in Nebraska has such a high percentage of Germans and that is Cuming County.
To date, Schulte has so far documented 700 families in Cedar County and Knox Counties who have immigrated from small burgs in Germany.
The presentation was set at St. James Marketplace in Northern Cedar County, the site of one of Cedar County’s oldest communities and the building is one of the oldest in the county. It was built as a parochial school in 1918 but was closed when the parish closed its doors. Area residents battled to use the building as a gathering place and a marketplace for area vendors and have succeeded in offering a local hub for 20 years.
