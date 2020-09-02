Incidents
• A report was received at 5:08 p.m. Tuesday of the theft of a hat on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:04 p.m. Tuesday of a vehicle break-in on W. 15th St.
• A report was received at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday of the theft of car keys from a business on W. 21st St.
• A report was received at 11:21 p.m. Tuesday of the theft of a gas can on E. 15th St.
• A report was received at 3:20 a.m. Wednesday of a protection order violation on Locust St.
• A report was received at 9:31 a.m. Wednesday of an assault on W. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 1:13 p.m. Wednesday of theft on Summit St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 8:36 p.m. Tuesday of theft off of W. 23rd St.
