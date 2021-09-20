SIOUX FALLS — The Commission on Child Support is continuing to conduct its required review of South Dakota’s child support guidelines and will hold the second of three public hearings next week in Sioux Falls.
The commission is comprised of representatives of custodial and non-custodial parents, family law attorneys, the judiciary, the Legislature and the Department of Social Services (DSS). The Commission may recommend changes reflecting adjustments in the costs of raising children and other related issues.
On Thursday, Sept. 30, an afternoon meeting of the commission, administered by DSS, will be held from 1-5 p.m., followed by an evening public hearing from 6-8 p.m. in the Rushmore Room of the DSS office at 811 E 10th St, Sioux Falls.
Discussions during the public hearings will be limited to potential changes to the child support guidelines and statutes. The hearings are not intended to address individual child support cases, parenting time or custody concerns.
Options to present public testimony include:
• Written comments mailed to the Department of Social Services, Attn: Child Support Commission, 700 Governors Drive, Pierre, SD 57501-2291. Comments must be received by Monday, Nov. 1, 2021;
• Email comments to DCS@state.sd.us. Comments must be received by Monday, Nov. 1, 2021;
• Appear in person; or
• Testify remotely.
Individuals wishing to testify remotely during the Sioux Falls public hearing must register at https://dss.sd.gov/docs/childsupport/commissionpublictestimony.pdf by Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021.
A third public hearing will be held on Oct. 27 in Rapid City. The final commission meeting will be held Nov. 18 in Pierre, during which time they will review public comments received and discuss recommendations for potential changes to the guidelines and begin discussing the development of the Commission’s report. That meeting is open to the public but not a public hearing. Details regarding meetings and hearings may be found by searching for Child Support Commission at boardsandcommissions.sd.gov.
The Commission will submit its report and recommendations to Gov. Kristi Noem and the Legislature by Dec. 31, 2021, to be considered during the 2022 legislative session.
