Johnson Calls For Fresh Perspective On Board

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is part of a series of profiles on the candidates for the Yankton School Board. The election is April 12.
NAME: Amanda Johnson
FAMILY: My husband Mike Feimer and our son Tucker
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: Graduate of Yankton High School, BA in Mass Communications and Marketing from Arizona State University. Owner of The Mint restaurant.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE: Former Director of Keep Yankton Beautiful. I’m also a volunteer coach for my son’s soccer team.
• Why are you running?
As a mother of a young child, I feel it’s important to be more involved. I was born and raised in Yankton, and I benefited greatly from my education here in this wonderful school district so I would like to be able to give back. I am passionate about kids receiving the best educations they can in positive learning environments. I also think it is important to bring in fresh, new ideas and perspectives and, if elected, I feel I would help represent a large sector of parents and constituents in this community.
• The school district is currently reviewing recommendations from a facilities study that proposes closing some of Yankton’s elementary schools, merging students into others and building an early childhood education center. What are your thoughts on these proposals?
I think this is an exciting proposal. I am hopeful our community members give their input on April 19. It seems this is a very well-researched project with comprehensive assessments done so far. I feel it will be crucial to take a deeper look into how the phases will come together and assess the most financially responsible way to move forward. There has never been a more expensive time to embark on a construction project, so I think being mindful of costs will be critical. I love the idea of improving our schools and our community, but it is important to keep the delicate balance of promoting growth and being fiscally responsible in check.
• This year, the Legislature again made headlines for considering legislation targeted at transgender youth (SB 46, HB 1005), Critical Race Theory (HB 1012) and school boards (HB 1111). What are your thoughts on these actions?
Regarding SB 46 and HB 1005, it’s important that we have legislators who keep our children’s well-being at the forefront. We must be very aware of the mental health toll our state of the world has on our children, especially the last few years. Proposed legislation regarding our children and their educational experience must focus on policies that foster learning in positive ways and creating environments that build healthy self-esteem.
HB 1012 pertains to Critical Race Theory, which isn’t a part of our district’s curriculum. It’s a complex topic that warrants further, more in-depth discussion.
HB 1111 opens up important issues to a vote. As members of school boards make decisions that affect people’s children, I think it’s important for parents to have that voice/vote.
• If elected, what actions do you believe the school board should take in the event of a fall virus or coronavirus surge and do you think what has been done previously has been effective?
Unfortunately, questioning and challenging parental concerns has been the norm for the last two years. If elected, I would encourage and facilitate open discussion on all issues. I think those who serve in these roles need to bring people together rather than further the divide. It is important to look at all sides of an issue to make a well-rounded/researched decision. We need to be conscious of our children’s mental, emotional and physical health when proposing one-size-fits-all health policies, as no one child is the same. Keeping our kids healthy, happy and safe is the goal for all of us, and with that, we can always remain united and better work toward a solution that works for every child.
• Additional Thoughts?
I would like to reiterate that I am running my campaign independently, free from any group or agenda. I value the importance of being able to hear all sides of an issue and make informed decisions based on integrity and what is best for the children. Yankton is a special place; it has always had wonderful teachers and a great school system. I am excited to be running for school board and I would love to be a part of continuing to improve on the educational experience for our future leaders!
