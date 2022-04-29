Yankton, SD (57078)

Today

Rain and wind. Morning high of 55F with temps falling to near 45. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of light rain early. Low around 40F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.