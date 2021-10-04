PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs will be hosting a State Bridge Dedication Ceremony to honor U.S. Army Air Force Combat Veteran Sgt. William Christensen.
The ceremony will be Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. at American Legion Post No. 194 in Parkston.
The South Dakota Pony Creek Bridge located about a half-mile west of the intersection with South Dakota Highway 37, will be dedicated to SGT Christensen.
Christensen was killed in action April 8, 1944, when he left with two Army bombers in the 491st Bomb Squadron and 341st Bomb Group. They were attacked by seven Japanese planes off the southeast coast of Hainan in China.
