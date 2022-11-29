Looking Westward

The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) is seeking the public’s input on the transportation needs of Yankton County’s fastest growing areas.
Thursday night, the SDDOT, along with representatives from the SRF Consulting Group of Omaha, Nebraska, will host an open house at the Yankton Community Library from 5:30-7 p.m. regarding the West Yankton County Transportation Plan Study.
According to SDDOT Planning Squad Leader Steve Gramm, Thursday’s meeting will be about gathering public input on transportation needs west of Yankton.
“This is the first public meeting for this study, so it’s getting what people see as the needs for the area and what they’d like to see done,” he said. “This is just looking at the subset of the county from Yankton to the west — basically south of Highway 50, the river and where Highway 52 takes the turn to go to the north.”
Yankton County Development Services Director Gary Vetter told the Press & Dakotan that the study came as a result of the rapid growth along the Highway 52 corridor and Deer Boulevard.
“We’ve had some concerns about some of the growing traffic in west Yankton,” he said. “Some citizens were concerned, especially on all of the housing that has occurred on Deer Boulevard, and they were looking to see what can be done on possible future outlets, expanding the roads or having some more control so they can get in and out of that area.”
He said a previous study was conducted in 2015 by SRF, which is also leading the current study.
In addition to housing developments, the area has also seen a rapid increase in RV resorts and other businesses.
Thursday’s meeting will begin with a short presentation followed by an open discussion. The presentation itself includes several study points, such as speed data traffic counts, crash data, access points and mitigation options.
While a main focus is Deer Boulevard and where it intersects Highway 52, officials say the public should be free to approach with any concerns that exist between West City Limits Road, W. Highway 50 and where Highway 52 loops up to intersect with Highway 50 about eight miles west of Yankton.
“We encourage the public to attend, especially the citizens out in that west Yankton region,” Vetter said. “But we certainly want everybody’s input.”
Gramm said a second public meeting is slated to occur sometime next spring.
“The consultant will have all the data they gathered from this first meeting put together,” he said. “They’ll have a list of what they’ve found to be the needs, here are some ideas to address those needs and desires.”
Further information on the meeting, including a copy of Thursday night’s presentation and a link to a livestream of the meeting, can be found on the Yankton County website at http://www.co.yankton.sd.us/.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.