100 Years Ago
Thursday, May 18, 1922
• Hog cholera has made its appearance in Yankton county this spring, according to reports coming in. It is not serious so far, but preventative steps will have to be taken if last year’s experience is to be avoided.
• Present indications are that the crop of winter rye in Yankton county will be very poor this year. The old dry weather impaired the growth, and rye is heading out at around a foot in height, with the heads very short.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, May 18, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, May 18, 1972
• The science of induced spawning of paddlefish reached the limits of Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery for the first time yesterday when the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department tried its hand at laying a few eggs. Induced or artificial spawning is not new to South Dakota or the game and fish department but it is a first when it comes to paddlefish.
• Eugene Brinkmeyer, professor of organ at the Yankton College Conservatory of Music, has been selected to attend the 18th International Summer Academy of Organists in Haarlem, Holland, during the month of July. Brinkmeyer will study with two internationally outstanding organists, Anton Heiller and Luigi Tagliavini. Music studied will be limited to the Baroque Italian and Spanish.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, May 18, 1997
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.