NIOBRARA, Neb. — When COVID created problems for a recent trial, Matt Fischer took the jury pool on a historic road trip.
Fischer serves as the Knox County District Court clerk. In that capacity, he works with the scheduling of proceedings, jury selection and other court matters.
Because of social distancing needs for the pandemic, Fischer worked with Niobrara school officials to convene a jury pool at the school rather than in the courtroom at Center, Nebraska.
The location change not only worked for the proceedings but also made history in the process, Fischer said. “This is believed to be the first-ever time in the history of the courthouse being in Center that an off-site jury selection facility was used,” he said.
In recent years, Knox County has updated its court facilities at the courthouse in Center. But when it came to jury selection for a recent civil trial, the courtroom couldn’t meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) social distancing guidelines.
The wheels of justice didn’t slow down, though. With the unknown length of the pandemic, Fischer had already sought out alternate locations earlier this year. He looked at sites with enough space for seating the large jury pool.
He contacted Niobrara school, requesting that the Knox County District Court be allowed to use the school facilities as an alternate site for jury selection.
Niobrara Superintendent Margaret Sandoz agreed to the request, and arrangements were made for setting up the school’s east gymnasium to accommodate social distancing for the 75-member jury panel.
“Everything that would normally take place during jury selection (voir dire) in the courtroom was held in the east gymnasium,” Fischer said.
While things went smoothly, he noted the unorthodox circumstances.
“(This was) likely the most unusual jury selection/jury trial scenario since the all-woman jury trial held in Center in 1944,” he said.
Niobrara had previously served as the Knox County seat but lost the designation after a 1900 ballot measure, Fischer said.
“This was the first time in 119 years that a district court jury selection was convened in Niobrara,” he said. “The last time any county government function took place in Niobrara was in early 1901, prior to the establishment of the town of Center, and the establishment of the Knox County Courthouse there.”
Niobrara had served as the county seat for L’Eau Qui Court County, now known as Knox County, from its 1856 founding during territorial days until 1901, Fischer said.
This year, the planning for using the Niobrara school facilities, if needed, during the pandemic had been under discussion last summer, Sandoz said.
“Matt Fischer called me the end of June to ask about using the gymnasium for jury selection due to the social-distancing guidelines,” she said.
If needed, the gym conversion would require a number of adjustments, Sandoz said.
“Our maintenance staff had to put down the floor mats, set up chairs, set up tables, hook up microphones and make sure the audio/video system was working properly,” she said.
Fischer found it necessary to move last month’s civil trial to Niobrara, and plans were set in motion for the relocation, Sandoz said. The adjustments included shutting down any possible interruptions from the rest of the school buildings.
“Matt had sent a layout of the gym early in the week (of the trial) so we had an idea of how it was to be set up ahead of time,” the superintendent said. “The school day was adjusted in that we shut off the bell system and no overhead messages were shared through our speaker system.”
Steps were taken to promote social distancing and other COVID precautions, Sandoz said.
“Jury selection took place in the east gym, and everyone entered and exited from that location. Matt (Fischer) had set up a table with masks and had two sanitizer stations,” she said.
“Students and staff were not allowed to watch the selection process as we didn’t have room for them to social distance appropriately. There were two staff members randomly selected (for the 75-member jury pool), but neither of them were chosen for the petit (trial) jury that day.”
The remainder of the court proceedings, including the trial itself, returned to the courthouse in Center, Fischer said. Once again, proper safety measures were taken for the pandemic.
“The courtroom was converted into the jury box,” he said. “The gallery for public observation was located in the basement conference room, fed by Zoom, to ensure proper social distancing.”
In making the recent jury selection a reality, Fischer expressed his gratefulness to Sandoz and the entire staff of the Niobrara Public Schools.
“(I appreciate) their professionalism, flexibility and hospitality in hosting this unprecedented event,” he said. “The infrastructure and equipment available at the school was nearly identical to what we have in the courtroom, making the operational aspect of the off-site jury selection room/courtroom the most feasible.”
Sandoz noted the need to adjust has become part of a new normal. First, the Niobrara schools dealt with 2019 flooding which cut off access for a large part of the district for months. Now, the Niobrara schools are dealing with the pandemic.
“Being flexible has taken on new meaning for the district,” she said.
