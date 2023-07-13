City Economic Development Comes Under Scrutiny In Paradigm Deal

Economic development, which Yankton Community Development Director Dave Mingo likened to an art form, can be a difficult and evolving process.
That process has come under scrutiny recently with the impending Paradigm Technologies project at 31st Street and Broadway Avenue. The plant will initially be used to build carbon fiber bolt-action rifles.
Some members of the public are questioning how the deal was done, whether it was transparent enough and the type of business that is coming into this high-profile location.
The Paradigm sale was approved at the City Commission’s May 9, 2022, meeting with little or no comment from the public. The agreement included an incentivized sale of eight acres of land in a Tax Increment District (TID) on the old Human Services Center (HSC) campus to Paradigm Technologies for $200,000 for the construction of a 40,000-square-foot structure valued at approximately $4.5-5 million. It also included the installation of infrastructure by the city.
The city had planned to begin putting in the infrastructure last fall, but due to the early and unseasonably cold winter, groundwork was delayed, Mingo told the Press & Dakotan, adding that at this time, Paradigm expects to break ground this fall.
In recent weeks, members of the public began to express concerns about the project.
At this week’s City Commission meeting several residents voiced their concerns and objections, which led to a lengthy discussion with city staff about the project. Considering the public’s comments, the commission voted unanimously to hold an Aug. 28 work session discuss how the city handles incentivized land sales. Those work sessions are open to the public.
“We are going to outline some of the various incentives that we currently have available for projects,” City Manager Amy Leon said. “What I plan to do is to have Dave (Mingo) and his team put together the various types of incentives we have with short descriptions so everybody can understand what those are and how the commission makes their decisions as to whether or not they fit.”
For example, businesses looking to locate in Yankton that could fill an economic gap, like a men’s clothing store, might be offered incentives, she said.
“One of the positive things from my perspective with incentives that are available to businesses (in Yankton) is that there isn’t this tight box that (they) have to fit within to qualify for incentives,” Nancy Wenande, CEO of Yankton Thrive, told the Press & Dakotan. Thrive facilitated the property sale between the city and Paradigm.
“It gives staff the ability to analyze each project, because they’re all so very different in size and scope, (and) say, ‘You know, what? This project makes sense to take a look at these incentives,’” Wenande said.
Even with incentives as negotiating tools, economic development is partially an art form, Mingo said.
“Also, it’s about building trust between you and the prospect,” he said, adding that economic development is also very competitive. “Most times, I am asked to keep things extremely confidential.”
Projects generally do not become public knowledge until a building permit is issued, Mingo said. He noted that most projects never get that far and are never shared with other city staff.
One of the objections leveled at the commission was that there was a lack of transparency with the Paradigm deal.
“When there’s an economic development prospect, and we’re either looking at an incentive or we’re working with Thrive to do a transfer of property, we are allowed under codified law to discuss that in closed sessions,” Leon said. “(Maybe) they’re working with other cities for the best deal or they’re a chain that’s waiting to make an announcement or they might have employees in another state or another town and they want to keep things confidential. We respect that very much.”
In the case of Paradigm Technologies, owner Dr. Kyle Kenfield had already contacted Yankton Thrive in the fall of 2021, and they reviewed on paper available properties in town both on and off Broadway Avenue, Wenande said.
When Kenfield called, he already had that site in mind, Mingo said. That property is adjacent to the Yankton Youth Soccer complex, which has been leased from the city for 99 years.
“When the decision was made for this soccer field lease, that (meant) that the land is never going to be taxable,” Mingo said. “So, then the game changed as far as funding tools. It also meant that the capital-improvement budget was going to end up having to reflect a greater expenditure for that addition to be created.”
Because of Paradigm’s interest, infrastructure grant monies through the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) became an option for the city to pursue.
Working with Planning & Development District III and Yankton Thrive, the city received a Local Infrastructure Improvement Program (LIIP) grant to help fund the construction of infrastructure for the purpose of economic development.
Prior to giving its approval, the GOED contacted Kenfield to ensure it was a “real project,” Mingo said.
Once the GOED was satisfied, it approved the grant for that project, he said.
“The city got $213,000 for infrastructure,” Mingo said. “That’s based on Paradigm going there. It wouldn’t have been based on multiple other small businesses.”
The best thing for any community is to find a large, initial, private taxable investment, he said.
“You need the big bird in hand and then, that’s the point where you create the tax increment district (TID),” he said.
In a TID, the property-tax revenue pays for project costs over a 20-year period. When the TID expires, property taxes for that district are collected by the municipality in the usual way.
Another objection aired at this week’s meeting involved the choice of placing a factory at a prime Broadway Avenue location, rather than finding a large retailer for the site.
“The changing face of retail had a huge influence on what was realistic,” Mingo said. “You’ll sit down and talk to some folks from a big-box retailer, and they know more about Yankton and our economy than maybe we even do. They’ve already had market analysts go through the entire country and determine what’s next for them. They’ve done all the metrics; they’ve done all the legwork. So, name a restaurant, ‘Yeah, we’ll be there when you’re at 22,000 people.’”
Currently, Yankton has approximately 15,453 residents and more job openings — over 900 — than it has workers available. Paradigm, which will employ 25 individuals, will not add significantly to the difficult employment situation.
Without Paradigm, the 31st and Broadway property likely would have been underdeveloped, developed in bits and pieces of smaller things that would never have created enough taxable property value to move the needle on the infrastructure, Mingo said.
“Which is exactly what’s happening on Gale Drive with the Manitou project,” Wenande said. “Manitou is the Paradigm. It’s the project that is driving the opportunity to actually complete infrastructure in an area that benefits the entire community.”
The Manitou Equipment America expansion was announced in February 2022 when the French heavy-equipment manufacturer said it would be expanding the existing 200,000-square-foot Yankton facility by 65,000 square feet. According to the June building permit report, that commercial addition is valued at $6 million.
The incentivized sale price given to Paradigm was also criticized at Monday’s meeting.
Yankton purchased the land being developed from the state in 2012 for approximately $55,000 per acre, the Press & Dakotan reported.
Paradigm was offered a price of $25,000 per acre if it waived its right to the county’s built-in discretionary formula. That formula allows new businesses or industries to pay 20% of their property taxes the first year and increase that by 20% each year for five years, he said.
“That was never thought of as reflective of the market; it was an incentive price from the beginning,” Mingo said. “The commission was excited to be bringing a technology (carbon fiber) to Yankton that has the opportunity to expand dramatically into other sectors, like automotive or aerospace.”
Paradigm is simply using a product that they find interesting and they’re passionate about as a platform to prove their technology, Mingo said.
In an email to the Press & Dakotan, Kenfield said that Paradigm is consistently evaluating existing auto- , energy- and defense-industry solutions to further diversify manufacturing.
“To date, we have identified two components as being near ideal matches for our capabilities; a large-diameter, light-vehicle wheel, and (up to) midsize wind turbine blades,” he said. “Compared to metal, manufacturing efficiency (of carbon fiber) can be excellent with advanced shapes along with composites having significantly less transmission of vibration.”
The result is a high-quality composite that can present excellent options for use in scenarios that require highly specific tuning, Kenfield said.
“I’ve been told by some of my peers in other communities that, to land a project like Paradigm, they might have given the property away,” Mingo said. “So that’s what the number was. It’s just a number, and it was known to be incented from the very beginning.”
While economic growth is generally seen as desirable for a community, the changes involved with growth can be hard at times, said Leon, referencing the sale of the old Yankton College property to the Federal Bureau of Prisons in the 1980s.
Though that move was controversial at the time, residents eventually began to see it as a benefit to the community.
“Whenever something new happens, it’s uncomfortable,” she said. “It’s hard to see things that we are used to and comfortable with go away because that signals that time is moving forward and things are different.”
