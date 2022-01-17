PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) rolled out the 2nd Annual Name the Snowplow Contest in November. The contest was designed to engage people across the state with the SDDOT in a fun way while providing safety information to assist the traveling public during winter weather.
Gov. Kristi Noem kicked off the contest by naming the state’s official 2021-2022 snowplow “Dale” in honor of late-tow truck driver Dale Jones of Watertown, who was tragically killed two years ago on the job.
“Dale’s legacy is a tribute to all snowplow operators, tow truck drivers, law enforcement officials, and others who work long hours, in tough winter weather conditions, to keep the traveling public safe throughout our state,” said Noem.
Safety on our roadways is the number one priority for the SDDOT, and winter driving and snowplow safety awareness is vital to keeping people safe each and every day. Melissa Davis of Mitchell, who submitted the winning name of Highway Hero, focused her entry on the hard work of the SDDOT snowplow operators.
“There are heroes all around us,” said Davis. “I wanted to recognize the hard work and sacrifice that snowplow drivers give every winter. It is true that not all heroes wear capes.”
2021-2022 Snowplows Named within each SDDOT Area:
• Aberdeen Area — “Blizzard of Oz” by Jessica Wimer
• Belle Fourche Area — “Mr. Snow Jangles” by Toni Brumbaugh
• Custer Area — “Snow Squatch” by Karen Simon
• Huron Area — “Termiblader” by Highmore-Harrold Elementary - 1st Grade Class
• Mitchell Area — “Highway Hero” by Melissa Davis
• Mobridge Area — “Drift Dominator” by Brandee Fjeldheim
• Pierre Area — “Snow Problemo” by Mercy Howard
• Rapid City Area — “West River Shiver” by Ann Eads
• Sioux Falls Area — “Quick Thaw McGraw” by Linda Nassar
• Watertown Area — “Control/Salt/Delete” by Russell Family
• Winner Area — “Plow Patrol” by Caysen Newbold
• Yankton Area — “Thank Me Blader” by Liz Franko
“The inspiration behind the submission of Thank Me Blader was my dad, who worked as a snow plow driver for the state,” said Liz Franco of Elk Point. “Snowplow operators serve an essential role in keeping the public safe, having to go out in the worst of driving conditions and on weekends and holidays. It’s a role that does not get as much recognition and thanks as it should.”
Photos and media coverage of the contest winners with their newly named snowplows will be shared on the SDDOT website in January at https://dot.sd.gov/inside-sddot/of-interest/sddot-snowplow-naming-contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.