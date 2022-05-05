BROOKINGS — South Dakota FFA members were recognized at the 94th South Dakota State FFA Convention for excellence in developing career-specific skills through their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) Proficiency projects.
The FFA Agricultural Proficiency Awards recognize members who have developed their skills and abilities related to employment, internships, apprenticeships and their future careers at agribusiness or agriculture-related organizations. There are over 40 Proficiency areas for FFA members to participate in.
Local results are as follows:
• Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance (Placement) is sponsored nationally by Tractor Supply Company. Our state level sponsors are Scott Supply Co. and Jeremy and Laura Nettifee.
1. Caden Aasheim, Beresford
• Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance (Entrepreneurship) is sponsored nationally by Kubota Tractor Corporation and Mystik Lubricants. Our state level sponsors are Site Work Specialists, Inc and Grossenburg Implement.
1. Tate Johnson, Beresford
• Agricultural Services (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by the National FFA Foundation. Our state level sponsors are CHS River Plains, and Loehr Horse Care.
1. Blake Jensen, Beresford
2. Gayden Johnson, Beresford
• Diversified Horticulture (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by The Toro Company. Our state level sponsor is South Dakota Soil Health Coalition.
1. Lacey Mockler, Beresford
2. Brooklyn Andersen, Viborg-Hurley
• Environmental Science & Natural Resources Management (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by the CHS Foundation (Jennifer Johnson Pictured). Our state level sponsor is South Dakota Association of Conservation Districts (Matt Eichacker pictured) and Site Work Specialists, Inc.
2. Annalise Kludt, Menno
• Forage Production (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by Claas of America. Our state level sponsor is Kuecker Seed Farm, Inc. of.
1. Ryan Sveeggen, Beresford
• Home and Community Development (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored at the state level by Harrisburg FFA and MinnTex Citrus.
1. Macy Quartier, Beresford
2. Delana Mach, Viborg-Hurley
• Landscape Management (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by Tractor Supply Company. Our state level sponsor is the FarmHouse Fraternity at SDSU.
2. Jackson Hofer, Beresford
• Swine Production (Placement) is sponsored nationally by the National FFA Foundation. Our state level sponsors are Gro Master, Smithfield Hog Production, Lester Moeller, United Animal Health, Kevin & Sandy Ortberg and Wally & Kathy Knock
1. Ashton Ross, Parker
3. Madelyn Kludt, Menno
• Turf Grass Management (Entrepreneurship/Placement) is sponsored nationally by John Deere. Our state level sponsor is Millborn Seeds.
3. Jacob VanVelzen, Parker.
