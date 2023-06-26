100 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 27, 1923
• Struck by lightning while stacking hay on his father’s farm, Ray Klopping, 19-year-old son of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Klopping of Wynot, Neb., was instantly killed about 7 o’clock last evening. Young Klopping was helping to finish the day’s work when a thunder storm came up. There was little rain so that the stackers stayed to finish the work. The youth was standing on top of the stack, when he was killed.
• Five hundred dollars’ worth of fireworks will be set off in Yankton the evening of July 4, next Wednesday, as a big feature of the two-day celebration held under the auspices of Roy Anderson post of The American Legion. Assurance of having this gigantic display was obtained this week when the directors of the Yankton Chamber of Commerce voted to get behind the Legion with a guarantee of support. These fireworks will be taken over from the town of Lake Andes, which had purchased them specially for use in the celebration of Fish Day but which was prevented by rain. They are said to be as complete as anything ever brought to this part of the state.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, June 27, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 27, 1973
• The bottom deck of the Yankton bridge is closed to traffic today to permit construction of a 36 inch water line across the lower deck approach between the clear well basin under construction on the west side of the bridge and the new water treatment plant on the east side.
• The State Bicentennial Commission will give an American flag which flew over the nation’s Capitol on June 7, 1973, and a state bicentennial flag, to the city of Yankton at a program in front of the Yankton Community Library at 10 a.m. Independence Day, July 4.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, June 27, 1998
• In the past 40 years, the South Dakota Human Services Center has seen many changes, but Registrar Marv Ekeren has been one constant. After four decades of service to the state-run mental health facility, Ekeren will begin his retirement on Monday. Ekeren said he and his wife Marilyn — who retired as a registered nurse at HSC a year ago — will now be able to travel without having to worry about time.
• After a May 30 tornado left their town in ruins, Spencer residents relied on Yankton trustys to help remove the debris left of their lives. This time, it’s the Springfield State Prison inmates providing the muscle for the Governor’s Affordable Senior Housing Program. District III Planner Eric Ambroson said tornado victims are showing interest in the transitional housing program. Spencer residents have placed five orders so far, Ambroson said, and the prisoners’ mass production means orders can be filled quickly.
