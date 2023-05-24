Memorial Day Programs Slated Across Area

While Memorial Day may mark the unofficial start of summer, several area communities will be commemorating the holiday with programs and other events.
Here is a rundown of some of the events being held for Memorial Day 2023:
GAYVILLE
The Gayville American Legion & Auxiliary Units will assemble at the Community Center at 8 a.m. Monday, May 29, and proceed to the following cemeteries to conduct firing honors:
9 a.m. — Volin
9:10 a.m. — Faith United
9:30 a.m. — Mission Hill
9:40 a.m. — Vangen
10 a.m. — Gayville
10:20 a.m. — Danish
10:40 a.m. — Bergen
10:50 a.m. — Meckling
11:30 a.m. — Gayville Memorial
HARTINGTON
The community will dedicate its new war memorial on Saturday, May 27, during a 2 p.m. ceremony. Refreshments will be served afterwards at the VFW hall.
IRENE
There are several events scheduled for the Irene American Legion, Auxiliary and Sons
The Hall Thompson American Legion, Auxiliary and Sons will be hosting a Memorial Day Program at the Irene Community Center on Monday May 29, at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Penny Doty. The names of veterans buried in area cemeteries will be read. The tribute to the “Fallen Soldier” will be held at the Irene Veterans Memorial at the end of the program.
After the events, the Irene American Legion Auxiliary will be serving a noon luncheon free for veterans, with a free-will donation for others.
In addition, the Irene Legion will be doing a “Dignified Flag Disposal” on June 4 at 1:30 p.m. as part of Irene’s “Sunday in the Park” celebration. Unusable flags will be collected on Memorial Day or by a legion member.
MENNO
Menno’s annual Memorial Day program will be held Monday, May 29, at the city cemetery. The services are sponsored by Rames-Bender Post 152 of Menno.
The Memorial Day program will begin at 10:30 a.m. and include music by the Menno High School Band, a Memorial Day address, a reading of the Honor Roll of Honored Dead and placing of the wreath, an airplane flyover and the playing of “Taps.”
Following the service, all veterans and the public are invited to the Menno School gym for a BBQ sponsored by the Menno High School Band. The menu will include brats, hamburgers, hot dogs and salads. A mini concert by the High School Band will be performed at approximately 11:45 a.m. A free-will donation will be taken with all proceeds going toward future band trips.
In case of rain the cemetery program will be held at the Menno School Auditorium.
MISSION HILL
Vangen Lutheran Church in Mission Hill will be holding its 76th annual Memorial Day Service at the historic “Old” Vangen Church and Cemetery, one mile east of town on 308th Street. In case of inclement weather, the service will be held at “New” Vangen in Mission Hill.
The public is invited to attend the Memorial Day Service which will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, May 29, preceded by a cemetery commemorative presented by the Gayville American Legion at 9:40 a.m. Officiating will be Pastor George Johnson and Chris Nelson will deliver the message.
There will be lunch with a free-will offering at “New” Vangen in Mission Hill after the service.
SCOTLAND
Memorial Day Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Scotland High School Gymnasium. The guest speaker is Tom Flint, retired Army Warrant Officer. The program also calls for music from the Scotland High School Band, a memorial Avenue of Flags, a roll call of deceased veterans and Auxiliary members, the placing of a wreath by the VFW Auxiliary, the playing of “Taps” and a Salute to the Dead. There will be a potluck dinner at noon at the VFW Hall.
SPRINGFIELD
Dwight Wood American Legion Post 132 will conduct cemetery tributes on Monday, May 29, at the following cemeteries:
• 8:30 a.m. — Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, west of Springfield;
• 8:50 a.m. — Pioneer Cemetery, west of Springfield;
• 9:10 a.m. — Emmanuel Reform Cemetery west of Springfield;
• 9:50 a.m. — Bon-Homme Cemetery, east of Springfield on Apple Tree Rd.;
• 10:20 a.m. — Springfield & St. Vincent Cemetery, north of Springfield.
A Memorial Day service program starts at 11 a.m. at the Main Veterans Memorial in Terrace Park, located at the south end of Springfield. In case of inclement weather, the program will be held at the Springfield Community Center.
TABOR
The Tabor American Legion Kortan-Hatwan Post No. 183 will host the following events on Monday, May 29:
The Honor Guard will attend the 9 a.m. Mass at St. Wenceslaus Church.
At 10:30 a.m., the honor guard will march to the Tabor Veterans Memorial. A list of all the deceased Veterans can be seen at the monument site as well as a reading of all deceased Veterans, followed by a Rifle Salute and Taps.
All are invited to attend. In case of inclement weather, the Veterans Board and the reading of the Veterans will be held inside the American Legion Hall.
TYNDALL
Memorial Day services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, May 29, at the Bon Homme High School Gym.
VERMILLION
Vermillion will hold a Memorial Day program at 10:30 a.m. Monday at First Baptist Church, 101 E. Main Street. The featured speaker will be Lenni Billberg. There will be a Placing of the Wreaths and a Salute to Honor the Dead.
WAKONDA
Wakonda’s American Legion Gingrich-Dixon Post No. 13, located at 103 Montana St., will host a program at 11 a.m. Monday sponsored by the American Legion and American Legion Auxiliary.
Lunch will be served by the American Legion Auxiliary following the program, Veterans eat free; free will donation.
The Legion’s Cemetery firing schedule includes:
• 8:15 a.m. — North Catholic (St. Columbkille);
• 9 a.m. — Pleasant Valley;
• 9:15 a.m. — Bethel Baptist;
• 9:30 a.m. — South Lodi;
• 10 a.m. — South Catholic;
• 10:30 a.m. — Union Cemetery;
• 10:45 a.m. — Wakonda Heritage Manor nursing home;
• 10:55 a.m. — Veterans Memorial;
• 11 a.m. — Legion Program.
YANKTON
A Memorial Day program will be held in Yankton Monday, May 29, carried out by Ernest Bowyer Post 791.
This will include a Memorial Day ceremony at the Yankton County Government Center at 11 a.m. County Commissioner Dan Klimisch will be the guest speaker. A potluck lunch to follow at the VFW. The public is invited to attend
Other events include:
• Cemetery flags erected at boundaries of cemetery from 1 p.m. Saturday through 5 p.m. Monday.
• 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday — Avenue of Flags, Memorial Park,
• 9 a.m. — Color Guard Ceremony:
— VFW plot Yankton Cemetery
— 9:15 a.m. — GAR plot;
— 9:30 a.m. — Sacred Heart Cemetery
— 9:45 a.m. — Human Services Center Cemetery
— 10 a.m. — Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Other events will be announced at a later date.
