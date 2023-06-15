LINCOLN, Neb. — Like many people caring for loved ones with developmental disabilities, Kurt and Melissa Kolm of Lincoln have worried whether the checks they deposited in a loved one’s bank account might eclipse the total assets allowed to remain eligible for public health and disability benefits.  

Melissa has an older sister with special needs and cares for her own daughter, Hadley, 8, who has Down syndrome. Daily, they navigate the tangle of rules and laws governing the state and federal programs paying for basic care. They also plan and save for the possibility of their loved one outliving them.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.