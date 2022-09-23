The City of Yankton Street Department will be closing the railroad crossing at Douglas Street located between Eighth Street and Ninth Street, for railroad crossing repairs starting on Wednesday Sept. 28. The anticipated opening is Thursday afternoon Sept. 29.
Douglas Street will be closed for the duration of the project. No traffic will be allowed. Residents are asked to alter your routes to avoid the street closure area.
