INCIDENTS
• A report was received at 1:56 a.m. Saturday of a possible domestic incident on Picotte St.
• A report was received at 1:21 a.m. Saturday about three people in a fight on E. Third St.
• A report was received at 12:12 a.m. Saturday of a vehicle egged on Ruth St. Also, someone was reported knocking on doors and windows.
• A report was received at 11:56 p.m. Friday of an assault on Picotte St.
• A report was received at 7:42 p.m. Friday of possible criminal entry into a motor vehicle on Cedar Terrace. The complainant said his vehicle appeared to have been broken into and his wife’s wallet was stolen.
• A report was received at 5:15 p.m. of a storage unit broken into Yankton.
• A report was received at 4:14 p.m. Friday of a large amount of needles found by some garbage cans in an alley near Fifth St.
• A report was received at 12:56 p.m. Sunday of someone passing a fake video lottery ticket on E. Fourth St.
• A report was received at 11:39 a.m. Sunday of a storage unit broken in Yankton.
• A report was received at 8:14 p.m. Saturday of a house being egged on Burleigh St. Someone also knocked on the door and ran away.
• An individual was arrested for stealing two vehicles in Yankton County. The arrest was recorded at 1:11 a.m. Friday.
• A report was received at 12:06 a.m. Monday of a possible assault on W. 23rd St.
• A report was received at 1 a.m. Monday of possible vandalism on W. Third St. A Native American male was seen punching at windows, then got in a white vehicle with out-of-state plates and left the scene.
• A report was received at 8:13 p.m. Sunday of the theft of items from a business on Broadway Ave.
A report was received at 5:44 p.m. Sunday of a possible assault being witnessed on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 3:13 p.m. Sunday of an attempted theft of items from a business on Broadway Ave.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 665-4440.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.