100 Years Ago
Friday, May 21, 1920
• The senior class at the college enjoyed the annual sneak yesterday, rising at unheard of hours in the morning to get away without letting the world in on their secret, and returning late to report a good time. As customary, the juniors occupied the senior chapel seats with great dignity yesterday.
• Property owners of North Maple street are grading the roadway in that district, riding the city of one of the worst pieces of road that made trouble during the recent wet weather.
75 Years Ago
Monday, May 21, 1945
• Diplomas of graduation will be awarded to 91 seniors of Yankton high school at the 70th annual commencement convocation scheduled for 8:00 o’clock this evening in the school auditorium, and speaker for the occasion will be Dr. Martin L. Cole of Augustana college, Sioux Falls, dean-elect of St. Olaf college, Northfield, Minnesota.
• Yankton’s residential and business districts will be “invaded” tomorrow by volunteer solicitors of the Seventh War Loan organization who will be canvassing for war bond pledges in the interest of fulfilling the city’s quota of $273,600.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, May 21, 1970
• Bill Liggett, president of M-Tron Industries, Inc. of Yankton, has been selected as South Dakota’s Small Businessman of the Year. Liggett was recognized at a brief ceremony in the Small Business Administration Office in Sioux Falls Wednesday.
• The Bloomfield, Neb. Fire Department was called out to the Marvin Kuhl and Lawrence Wagner farm places where lightning had struck at both places at about 10 p.m. They were called out to the Wagner home for a second time as the roof had been struck. At the Kuhl house, all the wiring was burned out.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, May 21, 1995
• No paper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.