100 Years Ago
Friday, September 15, 1922
• An extensive addition of shelving is being put in at the Carnegie library this week, in the children’s and D.A.R. rooms. The shelving has been much needed for some time and will be put to use as soon as completed.
• There were 500 watermelons piled on the sidewalk in front of the Hess theatre this afternoon, in preparation for the annual watermelon matinee tomorrow.
75 Years Ago
Monday, September 15, 1947
• Fire believed to have been caused by faulty wiring destroyed the old Rex theater building in Menno Sunday afternoon, together with some trailers, tires and fixtures which were in it. The structure is an old one, having first been used as a livery barn. For the past 10 years or so the local school had been using it as a gymnasium, and for meetings.
• New and old students began streaming into Yankton college over the weekend and a large number were expected to arrive today as freshman week activities started this morning on the campus. College officials estimated the new class at approximately 250 students.
50 Years Ago
Friday, September 15, 1972
• Speeding, rather than drinking, appears to be the major cause of traffic accidents and fatalities in Nebraska, the chairman of a legislative subcommittee studying the subject reported Thursday. The legislature last year raised night-time speed limits from 60 to 65 miles per hour and that action may have helped to contribute to the problem, Sen. Wally Barnett of Lincoln said.
• Yankton High School homecoming activities, called Arickara Days, will be held September 21 and 22 according to faculty chairman for the event, Robert L. Wittmeier. At homeroom meetings this week, the seniors selected the following members of their class to be candidates for Arickara Day Royalty. These candidates include Marty Gross, Pat Lynch, Mike O’Leary, George Padrnos and Scott Peterson. Princess candidates are Monica Bowers, Deanna Gross, Deb Jacobsen, Mary Krueger and Patty Payne.
25 Years Ago
Monday, September 15, 1997
• If you’re a country dweller in Yankton County, and you haven’t had any contact with Paul Scherschligt, you probably don’t have a mailing address. That is to say under the new E-911 system soon to be in full effect throughout the county. Scherschligt, address manager for Yankton County’s E-911 service, said residents not yet receiving postal notification need not fret. He is working closely with the postal service as it catches up on over 3,800 new addresses across the county.
• Having survived a sharp rise in corn prices in 1996, feedlot operators are now confronted by the highest cost for feeder cattle in four years. At current prices, Nebraska feedlots that can hold up to 15,000 head of cattle will have to pay almost $500,000 a week to remain full.
