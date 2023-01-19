Ex-Candidate’s Case Helps Spur Election Law Proposal From AG
A nine-year-old case against a former U.S. Senate candidate paved the way for a South Dakota legislative proposal that would make it a felony to lie about petition circulation.

A jury convicted Dr. Annette Bosworth, a 2014 candidate on the Republican primary ballot for Senate, on a dozen felony counts of election law violations in 2015. Bosworth attested to having collected nominating petition signatures herself but did not do so. She was out of the country at the time the petitioning took place.

