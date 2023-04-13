BATH — There will be 276 South Dakota FFA members recognized for receiving their State FFA Degree at the 95th South Dakota State FFA Convention on Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. You can also watch the convention live at www.sdaged.org, Newscenter1.tv, and ConnectCenter1.tv and on KNBN.2 Rapid City and KWSD Sioux Falls.
The State FFA Degree is the highest degree of membership conferred by the South Dakota FFA Association. The requirements for this degree include:
• Having earned and productively invested at least $1,000 or worked at least 300 hours in excess of scheduled class time, or a combination thereof, in a Supervised Agricultural Experience program.
• Demonstrated leadership ability by performing ten procedures of Parliamentary Law, giving a six-minute speech on an agriculture or FFA-related topic, and serving as an officer, committee chairperson, or participating member of a chapter committee.
• Have completed at least 25 hours of community service.
As a special project of the SD FFA Foundation, South Dakota FFA members will receive the golden charm of the State Degree and a framed certificate, thanks to the following sponsors: Dacotah Diamond Auctions and Equipment, First Premier Bank, Peterson Livestock,w Red River Farm Network, The Dan Streff Family, The Jacobson Group LLC, West Central FFA Alumni, Wyatt & Zana DeJong, Rechelle & Eric Dissing, Dani Herring, Lance Howe Family, Barry and Jenny Jacobson, Rick & Sandy Osterday, Todd and Barbara Powell, Dacotah Diamond Auctions and Equipment, Jeff and Beth Vander Wal, Darrin & Michelle Olson Family, Eugene and Stella Nagel, the Wendy Mortenson Agency, Brad and Trixie Grill and Dawn Wind Dairy Goats.
Area FFA members who received their State FFA Degree are:
• Alcester-Hudson — Ashlynn Smith, Caden Winquist, Hazel Renken, Lucy Osterkamp, Owen Bovill, Peyton Meyer
• Beresford — Alex Jensen, Chloe Hazel, Jackson Hofer, Jayden Carlson, Josie Delay, Macy Quartier, Michael Kjose, Sylar Carlson
• Bon Homme — Landon Smith, Nate Meyer, Skye Kotalik
• Centerville — Bailey Hansen, Lane Johnson, Ruby Kirk, Shane Rist
• Menno — Allison Lehr, Madelyn Kludt, Layne Schmidt
• Parker — Aspen Rand, Jack Even, Janae Olson, Maddie Pankratz, Zaul Centeno
• Parkston — Ashlyn Tapio, Cade Thuringer, Kacy Goehring, Preston Mattheis, Reid Leischner, Wesley Bigge
• Platte-Geddes — Avery DeVries, Blair Olson, Brooklyn Nepodal, Callie Slaba, Dawson Hoffman, Jamie Nelson, Luanna Kuipers, Natalie Severson, Oakley Kott, Teigan VanderPol, Trevor Rolland
• Viborg-Hurley — George Johnson, Jacob Campbell, Ryder Christensen, Shane Harms, Wyatt Huber
