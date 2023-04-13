BATH — There will be 276 South Dakota FFA members recognized for receiving their State FFA Degree at the 95th South Dakota State FFA Convention on Monday, April 17, at 7 p.m. You can also watch the convention live at www.sdaged.org, Newscenter1.tv, and ConnectCenter1.tv and on KNBN.2 Rapid City and KWSD Sioux Falls.

The State FFA Degree is the highest degree of membership conferred by the South Dakota FFA Association. The requirements for this degree include:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.