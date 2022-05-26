Yankton’s “Drive and Diners” will be holding a car show at Pierson Ranch west of Yankton on Sunday, May 29. The show is at 4 p.m., followed by a potluck dinner at 5:30 p.m. and a car cruise in the park at 7 p.m.
Everyone is welcome to attend, including other car clubs.
If you have any questions concerning the cruise, contact Alex and Karen Becker at 605-660-5201 or Gary and Renee Becker at 605-665-1857.
