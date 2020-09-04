VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota, in collaboration with the Alumni Association, has created the Works Scholars program to provide undergraduate and graduate students opportunities to find on- and off-campus jobs, network with alumni and other professionals and participate in career building events.
“USD is committed to helping students connect with career opportunities early in their academic journey so that when they graduate, students are confident that they have the skills required by the workplace,” said Linda Halliburton, director of community and business partnerships at USD.
The Work Scholars program partnered with Sanford Health in Sioux Falls and the Vermillion Area Chamber & Development Company to employ students in a variety of fields. Students must be considered full-time, maintain a 2.5 GPA and commit to working at least 10 hours per week. They will also be able to participate in virtual Work Scholar activities and networking events each semester.
“Work Scholars can help build the region’s workforce by exposing students to careers and developing employment networks,” Halliburton said. “By getting students to work here early, we increase the odds that they will stay in South Dakota beyond graduation.”
Students in the Work Scholars program will also be paired with a USD alumnus who will act as a mentor throughout the year, offering advice to stay on track and get ahead.
“Work Scholars does more than match a student with a job,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring. “The program provides career building activities and meaningful mentoring that will be valuable to our students throughout their entire lives.”
To learn more about the program, visit usd.edu/workscholars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.