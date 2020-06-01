PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem says the state Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved more than $64.1 million for water, wastewater, watershed, recycling, and solid waste projects.
The $64,138,950 total includes $13,893,250 in grants and $50,245,700 in low-interest loans, with $3,955,000 in principal forgiveness.
The grants and loans awarded by the board are administered through the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR).
“I am pleased to announce that this financial assistance is available,” said Gov. Noem. “These grant and loan awards will result in upgraded storm water, wastewater and drinking water systems, new waste management and recycling equipment, and enhanced protection of the environment.”
Area grants were awarded to:
• Vermillion, $343,000 to renovate its recycling facility
Area loans were awarded to:
• Clay Rural Water System, $2,185,000 for drinking water system improvements
• Hudson, $898,000 for wastewater system improvements
• North Sioux City, $2,700,000 for water storage tank construction
Area grant and loan packages were awarded to:
• Hurley, $900,000 for wastewater system improvements, which includes a $712,000 grant and a $188,000 loan
Area grant and loan packages with principal forgiveness were awarded to:
• Marion, $2,520,000 for storm water, drinking water and wastewater system improvements, which includes a $865,000 grant and $1,655,000 in loans with $325,000 in principal forgiveness
The grants and loans were awarded from DENR’s Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program, Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program and Solid Waste Management Program.
The Consolidated Water Facilities Construction Program, funded in part by revenues from the Petroleum Release Compensation Tank Inspection fee and the sale of lotto tickets, provides grants and loans for water, wastewater and watershed projects.
The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund Program, which provides low-interest loans for public drinking water system projects. The State of South Dakota and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency fund the Clean Water State Revolving Fund Program, which provides low-interest loans for wastewater, storm water, water conservation, and nonpoint source projects. Principal forgiveness is a subsidy option that results in a reduced loan repayment amount for the borrower.
The Solid Waste Management Program provides grants and loans for solid waste disposal, recycling and waste tire projects. The Legislature annually appropriates dedicated water and waste funding for the Consolidated and Solid Waste programs through the Governor’s Omnibus Water Funding Bill.
