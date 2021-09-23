PIERRE — Applications are currently being accepted from South Dakota high school students interested in serving as pages for the 2022 Legislative Session.
Pages are appointed to serve in the House of Representatives or the Senate for one of five terms during January, February and March. The 97th South Dakota Legislative Session runs from Jan. 11-March 28, 2022, with a recess from March 13-27. Pages are assigned to committee meetings in the mornings and Chamber floor sessions in the afternoons, and assist legislators, as needed.
The preferred application deadline is Oct. 8, 2021, with a final deadline of Oct. 22, 2021. Information on the Page program, including an application, can be found on the Legislative Research Council’s website: https://sdlegislature.gov/Students/Page.
