100 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 29, 1921
• D.B. Gurney has returned from Lincoln, Neb., where he went in the interests of the bridge company.
• Indications are that work on the bridge will be resumed at full blast next week. It will be necessary first to assemble some of the material on the flat, and to clear away the huge pile of driftwood that has lodged against Pier 2.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, June 29, 1946
• Construction on the Macy-Benson Motor Company building, a 44 by 120 foot structure of brick and tile to be erected at 20 Center street, Vermillion, will begin in two weeks. The company’s Ford-Ferguson sales and service will be housed in the new building while the present premises on Market street will be used for the Ford sales and service.
• First Lieutenant Robert F. Karolevitz, historian for the 25th “Tropic Lightning” Division occupying Honshu, Japan, has been placed on temporary duty in Washington, D.C., where he will complete work on the combat history of the division.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 29, 1971
• The governors of five western states have agreed to come together tomorrow in Yankton to discuss problems of mutual concern. Outside of South Dakota Gov. Kneip, the governors of North Dakota, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Wyoming will gather.
• Dr. Daniel Ellsberg has been indicted by a federal grand jury for theft of the top secret Pentagon Papers on Vietnam. Ellsberg, after a period of disappearance, admitted he turned the papers over to the news media, being the New York Times. “I am prepared to face all consequences,” said Ellsberg, one of the “whiz-kids” under former Defense Secretary McNamara and currently research associate at MIT.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, June 29, 1996
• The Memorial Park Swimming Pool will be open for a Firecracker Swim Carnival today beginning at 1 p.m. The carnival will include a coin dive, races and many more activities, which are all free to the public.
• A Yankton High School journalist, Michael Amon, won All-Around Journalist Runner up at the 1996 High School Newspaper Institute. The institute was held at South Dakota State University and awards were presented at a formal luncheon at noon, the final event of the institute.
