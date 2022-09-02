The Yankton County Commission will discuss the 2023 provisional budget at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board will also discuss road sign/road conditions, appointment of an interim Director of Equalization, a conditional-use permit and hear a presentation from Yankton Thrive on the YES4! campaign.
The commission is also slated to hold executive sessions on poor relief and a personnel issue.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center.
Yankton County has also given notice of a potential quorum on Friday, Sept. 9, at the National Field Archery Association’s Easton Yankton Archery Center during the Yankton County employee and family picnic. No official commission business will occur at this time.
