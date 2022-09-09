SIOUX FALLS — NorthWestern Energy customers have reported more than 400 attempts by scammers to steal their money since Sept. 1.
The criminals are calling from spoofed phone numbers with state area codes and local prefixes. Customers say the scammers threaten to disconnect service in 30 minutes unless an immediate payment is made.
Energy companies will never threaten their customers. Accounts with past-due balances received multiple notices in advance of a service disconnection.
NorthWestern Energy personnel report each phone number to authorities to shut the numbers down, however this amount of scam activity is unusually high. Our customers should be vigilant about protecting themselves, their family members and neighbors from becoming victims of this scam.
