OMAHA, Neb. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District tentatively plans to close Crest Road by the powerplant at Gavins Point Dam, Yankton, from April 4-June 22.
The closure is to provide maintenance, grade, and reshape drainage and repaving the road. This closure will include a mill and overlay of new asphalt on Highway 121.
For more questions, contact Justin Scholl, Chief of Natural Resources, Gavins Point Project Office, USACE, Omaha District at 402-667-2540.
