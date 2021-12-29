Fowl Play: Audubon’s 122nd Christmas Bird Count Held

The Yankton Christmas Bird Count took place on Sunday, Dec. 19. Thirty-two people participated, ranging in age from teenagers to seniors, drove over 450 miles and walked 26 miles searching for birds.
“When counting birds, we enjoyed a cool but sunny day,” said Roger Dietrich.
Participants from Yankton, Vermillion, Armour, Sioux Falls, South Sioux City, Nebraska, Wayne, Nebraska, and Sioux City, Iowa, counted 112,056 birds.
“This included 78 different species of birds, which is not quite as good as the 82 species seen last year, which had tied the all-time species number high of 82 set in 2012,” Dietrich noted.
Highlights of the day were a Golden Eagle, Bobwhite Quail, Glaucous Gull and Western Grebe. Also, there were record-high counts in these categories: Snow Goose — 100,000; Ross’s Goose — 200; Hooded Merganser — 12; Rock Pigeon — 1,020; American White Pelican — 3 (injured wings); Rough-legged Hawk — 20; and Yellow-rumped Warbler — 14.
Species missed this year that are frequently seen include Northern Shoveler, Blue-winged Teal, Lesser Scaup, Ring-necked Duck, Ruddy Duck, Great Blue Heron, Brown-headed Cowbird, Lapland Longspur and Snow Bunting.
The Yankton count has been conducted most years since 1917. The CBC period lasted a 24-hour period, starting at midnight. Once the sun rose, field observers went to their assigned territory and searched for birds. The count circle is centered roughly two miles north of Yankton along Highway 81. It includes Yankton, Utica, Mission Hill, Gavins Point Dam, and a portion of the Missouri River and the James River.
Volunteers, including a compiler to coordinate the process, count in each circle. The volunteers break up into small parties and follow assigned routes, which change little from year to year, counting every bird they see. Some people also watch feeders in the count circle instead of following routes.
Audubon Christmas Bird Count mobilized nearly 80,000 volunteer bird counters in more than 2,600 locations across the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. This utilizes the power of volunteers to track bird populations’ health at a scale that scientists could never accomplish alone. This helps scientists and conservationists discover trends in birds.
Last year, all counts recorded just over 130,000 hours and roughly 539,000 miles by all types of daylight effort.
If interested or for additional information, contact Dietrich at 605-660-6247 or email at 1947rogerd@gmail.com. Want to see some of the counted birds? Go to image web site: https://www.flickr.com/photos/yanktonbirds/.
Final tally:
Snow Goose — 100,000; Ross’s Goose — 200; Greater White-fronted Goose — 4; Cackling Goose — 40; Canada Goose — 1,265; Wood Duck — 1; Gadwall — 65; American Wigeon — 4; Mallard — 1,100; Northern Pintail — 1; Green-winged Teal — 4; Canvasback — 16; Long-tailed Duck — 1; Bufflehead — 6; Common Goldeneye — 400; Hooded Merganser — 12; Common Merganser — 1,500; Red-breasted Merganser — 2; Northern Bobwhite Quail — 12; Wild Turkey — 132; Ring-necked Pheasant — 6; Western Grebe — 1; Rock Pigeon — 1,020; Eurasian Collared-Dove — 105; Mourning Dove — 19; American Coot — 360; Killdeer — 3; Ring-billed Gull — 250; Herring Gull — 20; Glaucous Gull — 1; Iceland/Thayer’s Gull — 1; Golden Eagle — 1; Northern Harrier — 1; Sharp-shinned Hawk — 2; Cooper’s Hawk — 2; Bald Eagle — 73; Red-tailed Hawk — 41; Rough-legged Hawk — 20; Eastern Screech-Owl — 5; Great Horned Owl — 2; Long-eared Owl — 2; Northern Saw-whet Owl — 2; Belted Kingfisher — 3; Red-bellied Woodpecker — 26; Downy Woodpecker — 26; Hairy Woodpecker — 6; Northern Flicker — 27; American Kestrel — 5; Merlin — 2; Northern Shrike — 1; Blue Jay — 34; Black-billed Magpie — 1; American Crow — 472; Horned Lark — 4; Black-capped Chickadee — 76; Red-breasted Nuthatch — 5; White-breasted Nuthatch — 41; Brown Creeper — 5; Golden-crowned Kinglet — 5; Eastern Bluebird — 16; American Robin — 642; European Starling — 1,486; Cedar Waxwing — 20; House Sparrow — 333; House Finch — 72; Purple Finch — 12; Pine Siskin — 2; American Goldfinch — 41; Fox Sparrow — 2; American Tree Sparrow — 185; Dark-eyed Junco — 535; Spotted Towhee — 2; Western Meadowlark — 1; Red-winged Blackbird — 1,229; Rusty Blackbird — 1; Yellow-rumped Warbler — 14; Northern Cardinal — 18.
