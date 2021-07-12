Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Ross Wiebelhaus, 24, Wakonda, was arrested Friday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Shane Archer, 47, Watertown, was arrested Friday on a parole hold.
• William Morris, 30, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Paul Corson III, 38, Vermillion, was arrested Saturday for contempt, driving under the influence, resisting arrest and simple assault (against law enforcement officer).
• Theresa Hanson, 50, Yankton, was arrested Saturday on a parole hold.
• Ashley Techur, 47, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for driving under the influence and false impersonation with intent to deceive law enforcement.
• Briana Steffes, 19, Sioux Falls, was arrested Sunday for contempt of court; purchase, possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor; possession of a revoked, altered or fictitious license; and driving under the influence.
• Kelli Whitehead, 42, Hermosa, was arrested Sunday on a parole hold and on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Kirk Skovly, 63, Yankton was arrested Monday for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
