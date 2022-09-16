100 Years Ago
Sunday, September 17, 1922
Updated: September 16, 2022 @ 10:48 pm
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 17, 1947
• A 17-year-old minor, caught in the act of breaking a street light at Third and Linn streets last night, was brought before County Judge Virgil D. Boyles by Chief of Police Lyman Thomas this morning. The offender was ordered to pay $10.00 to the Northwestern Public Service company to replace the broken lamp.
• The kindergarten classes of the Yankton public schools made their annual visits to the city fire department today, with Fire Chief Cecil S. Bauer showing the youngsters around the station.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, September 17, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 17, 1997
• Lifelong Yankton resident Theodore “Ted” Blakey is one of 15 South Dakotans who will be inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame later this month. It has been a life-long endeavor for Blakey to serve his community, state and his nation to the best of his ability.
• Mount Marty College announced a Fall 1997 total enrollment increase of 4 percent over its Fall 1996 enrollment. The college has 961 students enrolled this fall, an increase over last fall’s total enrollment of 923 students.
