SIOUX FALLS — Pull out your turquoise tie, shirt, earrings, socks or any other item next Tuesday, May 9, to support the American Lung Association in South Dakota’s effort to call attention to the #1 cancer killer in the nation, lung cancer.

The annual Turquoise Takeover celebration unites America to stand together against lung cancer. Each year, the organization turns the nation turquoise, a color symbolizing clean air and breath.

