SIOUX FALLS — Pull out your turquoise tie, shirt, earrings, socks or any other item next Tuesday, May 9, to support the American Lung Association in South Dakota’s effort to call attention to the #1 cancer killer in the nation, lung cancer.
The annual Turquoise Takeover celebration unites America to stand together against lung cancer. Each year, the organization turns the nation turquoise, a color symbolizing clean air and breath.
“Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer deaths among both women and men in our state, but there is hope. The five-year survival rate has increased by nearly 40% in the past decade thanks to improved early detection of the disease through lung cancer screening and advancements in research,” said Molly Collins, Advocacy Director, Lung Association, South Dakota. “There are actions we can all take to reduce the burden of lung cancer in South Dakota, so we ask you to join us.”
To help join the effort, we ask the media and public to wear turquoise, take a photo and tag #TurquoiseTakeover and/or #LUNGFORCE.
Here are some other ways people can help our efforts to end lung cancer:
1. Get screened for lung cancer if eligible
2. Test your home for radon
3. Donate to help achieve a world free of lung cancer
Visit LUNGFORCE.org to learn how you can get involved during Lung Cancer Action Week and join the effort to defeat the disease.
