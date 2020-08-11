David and Donna Fischer, co-chairs of The Yankton Area Retired School Personnel, have announced the organization will not begin their usual fall schedule of meetings due to the COVID-19 situation. Plans for future meetings will be announced when planned.
Members are encouraged to continue supporting the organization whose purpose includes the economic, social and professional status of retired educators. It also awards an annual scholarship to a Yankton High School graduate who plans to become a teacher.
Donations to the scholarship fund as well as payment of annual dues ($10 for local and $15 for state) may be made in checks made out to “YARSP” and sent to the treasurer, Gene Bormann, at P.O. Box 68, Gayville, SD 57031.
Questions may be directed via e-mail to ddfisch@vyn.midco.net or by calls to 605-661-9521 or 605-661-2616.
