The Yankton Community Library will have Ms. Judi in attendance once again for a week of extra special storytimes. Bring your child the week of March 16 for “Movement with Ms. Judi” during all three of our regularly scheduled storytimes.
Storytimes are: Monday, March 16, at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, March 17, at 10:30 a.m.; and Thursday, March 19, at 10:30 a.m.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
