100 Years Ago
Friday, November 19, 1920
• The business meeting of the South Dakota baseball league has been called to be held in Aberdeen Sunday morning. Yankton will not be represented at this meeting, local baseball boosters said today. Yankton will have a club next year, possibly in connection with the Sunshine league or some similar organization of towns in this section; but after due deliberation the locals concluded that it cost too much right now to go into the state organization.
• Mission Hill’s younger citizens have found the ice on the slough below town to be quite solid and having sharpened up their skates are taking advantage of it.
75 Years Ago
Monday, November 19, 1945
• Yankton’s pool bond election campaign will apparently reach a rather colorful climax tonight, with young people from the city’s schools furnishing the enthusiasm and the color. It is understood that they plan a torch-light parade in the downtown section. The high school band will be out, and banners will be carried.
• A vigorous campaign against rats will soon be underway in Vermillion as the result of action taken in the meeting of the city council Monday. The increasing menace of these pests was described to the council by Carl Reed, county agent, and Vince Montgomery, secretary of the Vermillion Chamber of Commerce.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, November 19, 1970
• At Yankton’s two coed colleges the girls are doing their share of getting rid of the old image of the newspaper office being a sanctuary for men. The Yankton College Student and the Mount Marty College Moderator are both edited by young women – and the gals cover five of the top six positions on the two college weeklies.
• Ray Kooistra, director, has announced that about forty entries are expected for the annual Yankton Road Race, which will be held Saturday. The 6.5 mile race will start about three miles north of Chan Gurney Municipal Airport and end in the parking lot at the Senior High School. The annual affair is sponsored by the Yankton Athletic Club and is under the auspices of the South Dakota AAU.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, November 19, 1995
• No paper
