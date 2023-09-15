PARKER — A juvenile allegedly threatened to throw an explosive at the Parker school’s homecoming parade this week.
Turner County Interim Sheriff Anthony Jacobs said the alleged threat didn’t result in any harm. The investigation continues, but he can’t release details at this time.
“There are currently no available updates that I can share as to the threat, however the homecoming parade progressed as scheduled without issue (Friday),” he told the Press & Dakotan.
Because of the suspect’s age, few details are likely to be released, according to Turner County State’s Attorney Kate Hoffman.
“This is a case involving a juvenile and, as you are aware, they are extremely confidential,” she told the Press & Dakotan in an email, referring further questions to the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office posted information Thursday on its Facebook page.
“On 9/14, our office was made aware of a threat made about the Parker school. An individual allegedly threatened to throw an explosive device at the homecoming parade,” the post said.
“Deputies have investigated extensively, and one individual has been detained in connection with the threat. We do not believe there is any present danger to the public, the school or parade at this time.”
Acting Sheriff Anthony Jacobs said he was limited in what he could provide at this time.
“There are certain details we can’t release, and other details we can’t release as of right now,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
“The threat involved the use of a handheld explosive device at the homecoming parade, originally described as a ‘Hand grenade.’ However, the actual nature of design of the device is unknown.”
Authorities are continuing their work on the case, Jacobs said.
“Our office and our partner agencies are working diligently to ensure there is no ongoing threat to the public,” he said.
“There was a law enforcement presence at the parade, and we will have a law enforcement presence at the game to ensure that everyone remains safe.”
