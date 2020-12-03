Hy-Vee Introduces Whole-Cart Disinfection Units

Faster, cleaner, safer — that’s what Yankton’s Hy-Vee store is hoping its new cart-disinfection system will offer its shoppers.
Placed at each of the store’s entrances, the small machines allow for the entire cart to be completely sanitized between each use.
Not all of the Hy-Vee stores have these units yet, as only about 200 units have been deployed at this time, Yankton Store Manager Amanda Dale told the Press & Dakotan.
“We were just lucky enough that that we got the opportunity to have them,” she said. “We got them about two weeks ago, and they’ve been up and running for about a week.”
The machine, Sterile Cart, made by Minnesota-based IZZA Manufacturing, has a tank of disinfectant in the top and a sensor that detects and sprays the carts as they are passed through.
The pad under the machine traps any liquid and is emptied throughout the day, depending on how many customers there are. Yankton’s store gets about 30,000-35,000 shoppers each week, Dale said.
“This takes keeping people safe to the next level,” she added. “Before we got these machines, we were wiping down the cart handles, but I think this just gives an extra layer of comfort to our customers.”
Hy-Vee is the first grocery chain to implement the fully automated sanitization system across its company, said Randy Edeker, chairman, CEO and president of Hy-Vee, Inc., in a recent media release.
“Since the beginning of the pandemic, it has been our desire to put Hy-Vee customers’ minds at ease with thorough sanitization measures,” he said. “We are always looking at innovative ways to improve store operations, improve the shopping experience for customers and, most importantly, ensure the health and safety of our customers and our employees.”
Kristin Davidson of Ultra Green, the distributor for Sterile Cart, said the system was conceived and designed specifically to help in the fight against the novel coronavirus.
“The Sterile Cart system uses a hospital-grade disinfectant that is proven to kill 99.9% of germs and viruses that cause illnesses, including coronavirus,” Davidson said. “The system ships fully assembled, takes up minimal space and sanitizes 1-2 carts per second.”
Dale said that customers noticed the machines right away.
“We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback about it,” she said. “A lot of customers are interested in how it works.”
