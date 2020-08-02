In Sunday’s daily COVID-19 update for South Dakota, the Department of Health (DOH) reported three new positive tests in Clay County.
The county, which also had two new recovered (104 total), now has 117 cases overall.
Also locally, Yankton County reported one new positive test, its 102nd. Three new recoveries were reported, and the county has eight active cases.
Union County reported one new positive test, giving it 196 known cases to date. Two new recoveries were reported (161). There are 31 active cases.
Statewide, South Dakota reported one new death related to COVID-19, giving the state 135 overall.
Other statewide statistics for Sunday included:
• Active Cases — 911 (-2)
• Recoveries — 7,909 (+88)
• Hospitalizations — 835 ever hospitalized (+3); 35 currently hospitalized (-1)
In Nebraska, 180 new positive tests were reported late Saturday, giving the state 26,391 cases to date.
Knox County reported one new test for the third day in a row. It now has 31 known cases.
Hospitalizations rose to 1,629 (+7), with 142 people currently hospitalized (-10).
Recoveries climbed to 19,325 (+153).
No new deaths were reported, with the toll remaining at 332.
