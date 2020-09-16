WAGNER — Authorities are continuing their investigation into a fatal stabbing that occurred late Tuesday in southern Charles Mix County.
Wagner Police Chief Tim Simonsen said he couldn’t release many details as other jurisdictions are handling the case.
However, Simonsen could confirm a fatal stabbing occurred on tribal land at approximately 11 p.m. Tuesday. He couldn’t provide the location of the stabbing, but he confirmed a suspect was captured on non-reservation land and turned over to federal authorities.
Simonsen said, to his knowledge, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is working with the case.
The Press & Dakotan was unable to reach the Yankton Sioux tribal police Wednesday afternoon. An FBI spokesman could not be immediately reached late Wednesday afternoon, and the agency had not yet posted any information about the fatal stabbing on its website.
The names of the suspect and victim have not been released at this time. It’s also not clear the circumstances surrounding the stabbing, where the fatal incident occurred and if there were other suspects or witnesses.
It’s also unknown where the suspect is being housed, the charge(s) filed or when a court appearance has been scheduled.
Authorities are continuing their investigation into the death.
