LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Library Commission recently awarded $115,466 in grants for Excellence in Youth service.
Of the grants awarded to 78 Nebraska libraries, several addressed the need for educational programs, furniture for children’s and teen spaces, book kits, and materials like LEGO®, STEAM, and other activities to encourage creativity in young people.
Here is the list of area recipients.
• Hartington Public Library, Hartington, Neb. — Grant Amount: $725; Total Project: $725: Seating in the upper elementary and young adult area
• Lied Lincoln Township Library, Wausa Neb. — Grant Amount: $1,724; Total Project: $1,724: Two projects: Teens and Telescopes and add more items to the library’s makerspace/STEM offerings
• Verdigre Public Library, Verdigre Neb. — Grant Amount: $2,200; Total Project: $2,200: Three projects
