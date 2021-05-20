Rainfall Brings Some Relief, But Prolonged Drought Expected

Recent rainfall has provided some relief, but drought conditions are expected to last throughout the summer, a climate specialist says.
Aaron Wilson of The Ohio State University Extension offered that outlook during Thursday’s webinar for the north central region.
“June and the rest of the summer outlook reflects warmer conditions across much of the region,” he said. “The drought isn’t likely to improve over the next three months.”
The U.S. Drought Monitor released its weekly report Thursday. The Yankton region remains in moderate drought except for abnormally dry Cedar and Knox counties in northeast Nebraska.
With the region moving into a warmer and drier season, Wilson foresees the drought worsening in some areas. “We’re likely to see drought remain and even an expansion across Nebraska and into southern South Dakota,” he said.
The key for crops will lie in getting timely rains and warm temperatures, Wilson said. “The row crops are planted efficiently, but they need water and heat units now,” he said.
Despite the drought, planting and early crop conditions are doing well in the northern plains, according to meteorologist Brad Rippey with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
“Corn and soybeans are ahead of the five-year average, but the emergence is still lagging for corn,” he said.
During the past month, widespread areas in the Dakotas received less than two inches of precipitation, Wilson said. Some areas received as little as 0.10 inch of rainfall.
May temperatures are running as much as four degrees below average, Wilson said. The cooler weather has created some ag issues but has also reduced the amount of evaporation, he added.
“One could argue, the cool temperatures over the past month have limited the even more rapidly-expanded drought conditions,” he said. “They’ve tempered the dry conditions.”
However, the changing seasons will create more stress for crops, Wilson said.
“The … index (measuring evaporation) represents the thirst of the atmosphere,” he said. “A lot of us have rapidly switched to much warmer conditions, and the demand for that moisture is certainly on the rise.”
On a positive note, the drier spring has reduced the amount of violent weather, Wilson said. “We’re 200 tornado reports below average for this time of year,” he said.
The reason? Less juice in the atmosphere to feed major storms.
“May is such a big month for storm activity because of the weather pattern,” Wilson said. “There isn’t a lot of opportunity for moisture to get up here. It’s not that we’re not going without severe weather. It’s just on the weaker side (when it does occur).”
A high pressure system has blocked the moisture from reaching the northern tier of states, including the central plains, Rippey said. The question remains why the block has remained in place for so long.
The prolonged drought has created less runoff in the upper Missouri River basin, according to civil engineer Kevin Grode with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
This month so far, the basin above Sioux City has runoff at 50% of average, which is impacting operation of the dams and reservoirs, he said. In turn, boat launches and water intakes may need adjustment for lower releases.
The next week could bring much needed rain over dry areas, Wilson said. During late May and early June, the outlook calls for cooler-than-average conditions across the Dakotas with an above-average chance of precipitation in the Missouri Valley.
When it comes to weather patterns arriving off the Pacific Ocean, both El Nino and La Nina appear neutral this summer with little impact, Wilson said.
“The early indications are that we will slip back to La Nina this fall, which brings cooler-than-average sea surface temperatures. But it’s early to tell,” he said.
The Upper Plains saw a dramatic turnaround in weather and soil conditions over the past two to three years, Rippey said. The wet conditions and flooding of 2018 and 2019 have given way to the drought of 2020 and 2021, he added.
“As recently as spring 2020, we still had planting issues in the north-central United States, especially in the Dakotas,” he said. “As we went through summer 2020, we starting seeing the soil moisture profile reducing in most areas. Coming into this spring, we’ve pretty much depleted what was left over from an exceptionally wet 2018 and 2019 time period.”
The current conditions took time to develop, according to Doug Kluck with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City.
“The drought areas, way up in the northern plains and southern Canada, didn’t start this spring,” he said. “A lot of dry areas started last fall and even last summer.”
After watching the prolonged signals, Kluck said he isn’t surprised at the current dry weather and its impact. Now, it will take a great deal of precipitation to replenish what was once deep soil moisture, he added.
“We’re hoping spring brings more moisture as it usually does in that area (of the country), but it hasn’t materialized until the last few days,” he said.
“The rainfall we’re receiving won’t fix it, only dampen it down for a while.”
The NWS outlook for the Yankton region during the next week calls for daytime temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s with overnight lows in the mid-60s.
The precipitation chances stand at 20% Saturday night and Sunday, rising to 50% Sunday night. The rest of the seven-day period finds 40% chance Monday, 30% Monday night, 30% Wednesday night and 40% Thursday.
