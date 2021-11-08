Parents Criticize Mask Policy At School Board Meeting

Their individual situations varied, but requests to leave masking issues in the hands of parents was the same from three individuals who addressed Yankton’s school board at its Monday meeting.
Board members listened to the speakers, asking few questions and did not take any action.
The first person to speak was Stacey Nickels, who has spoken against masking at two other school board meetings.
“During the last mask meeting in August of this year, we listened to two hours of testimony from parents and community members. Eighty-five percent of them were asking for parents’ choice when it comes to masking,” Nickels told the board. “After two hours of testimony, with no discussion, a preplanned motion was read to mask our students from 7:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.”
Nickels presented a petition with 700 signatures, she said, asking the board to rescind their school-day masking requirement.
“It is very interesting, however, how many people that said they were in total agreement but could not sign the form because they worked for the school, worked for the hospital, owned a business in town or didn’t want their children to be targeted,” Nickels said. “It’s sad that the people are afraid of the school board and the administration, and they feel like they cannot even speak up. I’ve had so many people contact me thanking me for being courageous enough to do this.”
Nickels said she sees it as standing for truth, for the children and the parents whose rights are being violated.
“We the people want this mask mandate on our children removed immediately, or we will seek recourse,” she said.
Travis Arens addressed the board regarding his concerns about the masking of special education students and how it impedes their ability to learn.
“My son has autism and is nonverbal,” he said, reading a quote from his son’s Individual Education Program (IEP) about the child’s difficulty acquiring general knowledge, as well as social, adaptive, fine motor and language skills.
“He needs to see his teachers’ faces and learn these skills,” Arens said. “Forcing teachers to wear a mask impedes his ability to learn. Imagine trying to teach your child their first word with a mask on.”
The child’s disability also impedes his ability to complete tasks during school, to communicate his wants and needs and to form friendships, Arens said.
“Another skill to learn on my son’s IEP is to discriminate between familiar and unfamiliar people,” he said. “How will he discriminate between his teachers and therapists at school if all but their eyes and hair are covered with a mask?”
Arens encouraged the school board to open a discussion with the special education teachers at Stewart Elementary School about the negative impacts of masking some of the children.
“They are the experts and they should be given the option to make the right decisions for each individual child,” he said.
When asked whether he had already discussed the issue with his child’s teachers, Arens said he had not, but was appealing to the school board after being told by YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle and Director of Student Services Jerome Klimisch that the school district would continue to adhere to the mask mandate, he said.
The third parent to speak, Richard Bahm, told the board he was there to represent his children and all the other students who are tired of masking.
“We are American people, who are supposed to be free. We are not to be deprived of our rights by authoritarian elected officials of government,” Bahm said. “The unconstitutional, divisive and ridiculous — and hastily passed — mask mandate is dangerous. It is a violation of our rights as stated in the South Dakota constitution Bill of Rights.”
The mask mandate deprives people of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, he said, and divides families in their homes and people in the community.
“Wise words from Jesus: ‘Every kingdom, town, house or family divided against itself will fall,’” Bahm said. “Follow the advice of the Lord Jesus Christ and use common sense and remove the mandate.”
Also Monday:
• Alexandra Davison, YSD elementary technology integrationist, told the school board about the Oct. 22 teacher in-service in which teachers were able to join the sessions that were relevant to their needs. She added that interactive Promethean boards will be arriving in the school district next week and that the relevant training was part of the teacher in-service.
• Klimisch told the board about the Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools Program, which is being promoted at all YSD schools. The program promotes inclusion by bringing together students with and without intellectual disabilities to create accepting school environments. Targeted activities and special awareness days for every disability represented in the school district will be promoted throughout the year including The “R” Word Campaign, and Dare to be Different.
• YSD Business Manager Jason Bietz explained the situation surrounding a lien that has been placed on the high school track replacement project. The lien was put in place because of a conflict between the general contractor and a subcontractor pending a resolution of the situation. The conflict does not involved the school district, he said.
• Beadle School Principal Carey Mitzel and Yankton High School Principal Todd Dvoracek presented state testing information to the board, noting missing information from testing canceled because of the pandemic school shutdown in 2020.
