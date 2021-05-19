The Yankton School Board will hold a special meeting at noon Thursday to consider changing the district’s policy on indoor masking.
Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its masking guidelines, advising that vaccinated people could now go without masks in indoor and outdoor gatherings.
The school board will consider giving the administration the authority to change masking and COVID-19 protocols throughout the summer months to align with CDC recommendations.
Also Thursday, the board will consider hiring an additional Junior Kindergarten teacher on a one-year basis for the 2021-2022 school year.
Thursday’s meeting will be held at the Yankton High School theatre. Social distancing in the theatre and the wearing of masks are required. To view the meeting via livestream, go to the Yankton School District website, click “School Board,” then click “Live Stream School Board.”
