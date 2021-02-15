100 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 16, 1921
• There was enough excitement at the river yesterday afternoon for a movie thriller when the ice, unable to withstand the continued mild weather, began to move downstream, carrying with it the pontoon bridge. The bridge was carried down a distance of about two city blocks, when it was stopped by the jam of ice. The horses on the bridge were dragged into the water with ropes. After much floundering both animals were landed, exhausted but alive.
• Amos Bowyer is planning to build a new house on west Fourth street, between the Trierweiler and Peters residences, soon as spring weather permits. Mr. Bowyer has already built a number of houses here during the last few years.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, February 16, 1946
• The State University Theatre will sponsor the first Children’s theatre production to be presented in Vermillion on March 29, when Norma Johnson, Webster, a dramatic art major at the University, will direct “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.”
• Visions of spring danced through minds yesterday when the mercury soared 58 degrees in less than 18 hours to a seasonal high of 59 degrees early yesterday afternoon, the highest mark since last November 6.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, February 16, 1971
• Chief of Police James Simms asked the assistance of the public in trying to solve a series of dog poisoning cases. He said the Police Department has checked out all possible leads and has been unable to solve the crimes to date. He asks that citizens give the police information on anyone driving or walking slowly in the vicinity of Memorial Park, especially if they are seen carrying a package of any sort or throwing something down in the park.
• Mt. Marty’s young Lancers tried hard but were unable to cope with the size and strength of the Lea College Lancers last night, and fell to the Minnesotans 103-83 in their final home appearance of the year at Nash Gym.
25 Years Ago
Friday, February 16, 1996
• Danielle Buechler, a student at Centerville Public School, was named one of South Dakota’s top youth volunteers in the national Prudential Spirit of Community Awards program. Buechler was recognized for creating an entertainment act to convey positive messages to her community. She and her brother use singing and ventriloquism in special songs and skits about AIDS, discrimination and other social issues.
• The Yankton Gazelles won their second straight Region 2AA volleyball championship Thursday, beating Sioux Falls Washington in the championship.
