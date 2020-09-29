VERMILLION — Do you love browsing through cookbooks or trying new recipes and cooking techniques? Do you miss being able to gather with fellow foodies for Cook the Book at the library? Join the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library for a virtual session of Cook the Book on Zoom.
We will meet (virtually) for our first online session at noon Tuesday, Oct. 6. Come prepared to talk about a recipe you tried over the summer. Was it comfort food? Something cooling? Something fun? You are welcome to prepare the recipe to show us how it turned out! Unfortunately, we will not be able to partake in a shared meal, but we can at least show off our creations and talk about food and books featuring food.
Registration is required to access the Zoom session. Register at bit.ly/cookthebookvpl by Oct. 5.
Visit the Vermillion Public Library website at www.vermillionpubliclibrary.org for details, or call 605-677-7060.
