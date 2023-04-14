The Yankton School District’s annual Recognition Social will be held at Mount Marty University on Wednesday, April 19, at 5:30 p.m.
Teachers and staff members who have served the district for 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, 30, and 35 years as well as retirees will be recognized. The Yankton School District’s Teacher of the Year and Employee of the Year will be announced.
