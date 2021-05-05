PIERRE — South Dakota Housing Development Authority (SDHDA) is seeking applicants for the Emergency Solutions Grants Program. The Emergency Solutions Grants Program (ESG) is a federal block grant authorized by the McKinney Vento Homelessness Assistance Act and is funded by the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The ESG program provides financing for short-term and medium-term rental assistance and services to stabilize and rapidly re-house individuals and households who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. ESG funds can be used for street outreach, emergency shelter, homelessness prevention, rapid re-housing assistance and costs associated with the Homeless Management Information system.
Eligible applicants are non-profits and units of local governments. The application deadline is at 5 pm CT on Monday, May 31. The ESG program allocation plan and application can be found on SDHDA’s website at www.sdhda.org.
For more information, contact Denise Albertson at 605.773.3181 or denise@sdhda.org.
