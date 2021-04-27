South Dakota reported 150 new COVID-19 infections and one new death in Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health.
The death brought the state toll to 1,961. It was not reported in the Yankton area.
The number of active cases dipped to 1,725, the lowest number in eight months.
Yankton County recorded three new positive tests and seven new recoveries, lowering the number of active cases to 66. One new hospitalization was reported.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+2), Hutchinson (+3), Turner (+1) and Union (+1) counties in South Dakota and Cedar County (+1) in Nebraska.
Also of note, Bon Homme County saw three new hospitalizations Tuesday.
The University of South Dakota reported six active cases (all students), up one from Monday. Ten people were in quarantine/isolation (+1), none of whom were on campus (0 change).
Late Monday, Mount Marty University reported no active cases, which was unchanged.
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services online portal showed 258 new cases and no new deaths, keeping the state toll at 2,242.
