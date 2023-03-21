PIERRE — Gov. Kristi Noem, in coordination with the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs, is proclaiming Wednesday, March 29, 2023, as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day.”
The governor and the Department are calling on all South Dakotans to recognize the courage, service, and sacrifice of the men and women who served during the Vietnam War.
More than 27,000 South Dakotans were called upon to stand up and fight. Of those, 210 South Dakotans made the ultimate sacrifice. Through the establishment of an annual Vietnam Veterans Recognition Day, South Dakotans can express their appreciation and honor the men and women who served during the Vietnam War by thanking them for their commitment, pride, selflessness, devotion, and bravery.
“This day is a well-deserved, overdue recognition for our soldiers who selflessly served during the Vietnam War,” said Greg Whitlock, Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs. “These men and women risked their lives defending the interests of our nation. While they earned the honor of a hero’s welcome, unfortunately, they didn’t receive it. This day affords us the opportunity to show our support and gratitude for the service and sacrifice these veterans made to preserve our freedom.”
“We can never give enough thanks to those who have fought to protect our freedoms,” said Whitlock. “I ask all of you to join me in pledging our enduring respect, our continuing care, and our everlasting commitment to all Vietnam Veterans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.